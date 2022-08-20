Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Takes $3.06 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Simply Good Foods accounts for 0.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

