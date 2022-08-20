WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 345.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

