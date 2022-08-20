WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 34,813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.