WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 893.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

