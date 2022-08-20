WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.30 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

