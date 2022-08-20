WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 516.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

