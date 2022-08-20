WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.
