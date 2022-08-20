WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Down 0.7%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 30,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 166,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

