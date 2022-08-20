WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 46,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 24,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.