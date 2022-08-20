WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Down 1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 24,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.