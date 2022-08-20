Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.80.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. Trimble has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

