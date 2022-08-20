Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE AI opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C3.ai by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.