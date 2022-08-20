Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 1.8% Higher

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05). 3,767,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,645,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £89.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.84.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

Further Reading

