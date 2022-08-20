WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $412,034.40 and approximately $1,152.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

