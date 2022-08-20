Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $160,428.23 and $24.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00011504 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

