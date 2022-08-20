Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,897 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.38% of Xcel Energy worth $148,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.94 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.