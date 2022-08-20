XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.85.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. 1,479,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,204. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

