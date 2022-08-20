Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Xylem stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.84. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

