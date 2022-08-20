YetiSwap (YTS) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

YetiSwap (YTS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YetiSwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. YetiSwap has a market cap of $106,757.53 and $43,230.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YetiSwap
