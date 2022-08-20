Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock traded down $13.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.41. The company had a trading volume of 218,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.36.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

