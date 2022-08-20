Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 33,131 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.50.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 356.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 115.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 345,969 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 18.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.