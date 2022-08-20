ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,511.00

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $23.92 million and $2,511.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

