10,412 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,635.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,828,135 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $297.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $301.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

