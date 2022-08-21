10,439 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

