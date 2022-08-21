11,530 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $263.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

