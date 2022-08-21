12,000 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Bought by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Omeros by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 170,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Omeros by 1,254.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 135,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 420,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,499. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

