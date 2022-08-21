12,350 Shares in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Purchased by Protective Life Corp

Protective Life Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Summit Midstream Partners accounts for 0.2% of Protective Life Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Protective Life Corp owned about 0.12% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

