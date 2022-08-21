170,100 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 1.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

BRX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

