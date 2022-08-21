17,833 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $77.98 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -789.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $29,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,482 shares of company stock valued at $124,590. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

