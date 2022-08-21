360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

