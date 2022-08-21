360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of QFIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 977,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $84,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

