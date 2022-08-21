360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.
360 DigiTech Price Performance
Shares of QFIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 977,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.
360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.