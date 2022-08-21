44,317 Shares in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 4.92% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPI opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.98.

