46,864 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,864 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.