46,864 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,864 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.