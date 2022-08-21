55I LLC Acquires 850,546 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

55I LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,546 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $435,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.21. 628,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,347. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

