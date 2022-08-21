55I LLC Buys 12,575 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,892,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

