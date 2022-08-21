55I LLC Buys 1,600,762 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 55I LLC owned approximately 1.74% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $262,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. 2,451,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,500. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

