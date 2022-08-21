55I LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 333.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.92. 359,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

