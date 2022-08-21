55I LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

FTEC stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,666. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22.

