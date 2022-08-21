55I LLC Has $32.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,054 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

