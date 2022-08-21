55I LLC Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 1.30% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.36. The company had a trading volume of 140,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,635. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.96.

