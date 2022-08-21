55I LLC Sells 826,103 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,103 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 55I LLC owned about 1.00% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $33,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 3,636,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,197. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

