55I LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

55I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,229 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after buying an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,792,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 947,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

