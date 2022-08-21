Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,599,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.36 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.