ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target Cut to $11.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $637.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 811.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

