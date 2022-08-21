Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 189,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.06. 2,007,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

