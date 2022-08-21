Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,756,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 3.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $425.06 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.68 and its 200-day moving average is $421.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

