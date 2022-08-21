aelf Market Cap Tops $82.01 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $13.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

