Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 233.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $423,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $3,412,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,180,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

AEM stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

