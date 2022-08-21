Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$11.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

See Also

