Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$11.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

