Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.41. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.